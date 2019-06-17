|
|
Laurene Miller Buist, 92, wife of the late Robert Alan Buist, died June 15, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Byron Alonzo Miller and Bernice Mills Miller. Laurene was born June 19, 1926, in Fort Mill, SC, and grew up in Blackville, SC. She graduated from Winthrop College and taught school for more than 20 years. Laurene was a warm, friendly person who loved to travel and spend her summers at "The River" near Blackville.
In addition to her parents and husband, Laurene was predeceased by her brother, Byron K. Miller. She is survived by her daughters Barbara Howard of Dunwoody, GA, Linda Loyd (Gary) of Martinez, GA, Pamela Mills (Vic) of Augusta, GA, and Robin Minor (David) of Hoover, AL; brother Thomas B. Miller (Maxine) of Smyrna, GA; six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 11 AM Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Blackville Cemetery in Blackville, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Blackville Cemetery Fund, Box 365, Blackville, SC 29817.
Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 17, 2019