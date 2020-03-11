|
Laurie F. Eggers
Matthews, GA—Entered into rest Monday, March 9, 2020, Mrs. Laurie Evelyn Floyd Eggers, 39, loving wife of Mr. Gary Eggers.
Laurie was a loving wife, mother, stepmother and aunt. She was selfless, always putting others first. Laurie loved gardening, tending to her flowers and enjoyed fishing. She also loved spending time at the beach and the lake.
In addition to her husband, family members include: her father: James Ray Floyd, Sr.; children: Wesley Vick, III and Aubren Floyd; stepson: Kaleb Eggers; brothers: James Ray Floyd, Jr. (Bianca) and Craig Raymond Floyd; aunt: Sheila Burnett; uncle: Francis Legrand, Jr.; nieces and nephews: Caila Nicole Floyd; Joshua James Bryan Floyd; James Ray Floyd, III; Johanna Daisy Rae Floyd; Olivia Anne Floyd and Alle Mae Floyd. She is preceded by her mother, Daisy Catherine Legrand and grandparents, Francis L. Legrand, Sr. and Annie Laurie Wylds Legrand.
Special thanks to Augusta University Medical Center Shock Trauma ICU employees.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:30 P.M. at The Sanctuary on Cox Rd., with Pastor Matt Lever officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Prodigal Ministries, P.O. Box 84, Evans, GA 30809 or 143 Ministries, 2801 Ingleside Drive, Augusta, GA 30909.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service, 1:30 until 2:30 P.M., at the church. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
