North Augusta, SC—Dr. Laurie G. Landrum RN, BSN, MSA, PhD
Augusta, GA – Entered into rest on Monday August 3rd, 2020, Laurie G Landrum, 56, husband of Peter D Landrum, married for 31 years.
Laurie was born in Beaufort, SC, October 14, 1963; daughter of James and Helen Gatliff currently of Midville, Ga. She earned a BS in Nursing at MCG in 1984 at the age of 21, Masters of Science in Administration / Health Services Administration in 1997 from Central Michigan University, then Doctors of Nursing in 2012 from MCG. She was an RN for 35 years, working in the departments of Cardiac Recovery, Pediatric Cath Lab, and Shock Trauma at MCG, then Endoscopy, PACU, and Lithotripsy at St Joseph Hospital. She also worked in the Office of Clinical Trials Compliance at University Hospital, then was a data abstractor team leader for
Q-Centrix. She was on the faculty at MCG, then George Washington University.
She held the position of President for the associations of GAPAN and ASPAN.
She was a member of Sigma Theta Tau.
Laurie had a passion for history and education. She loved the outdoors, boating, and animals.
Her greatest passion was her family and friends, always thinking of others before herself.
She is survived by her husband Peter and sons Thomas and David. Also, by her parents James and Helen Gatliff, sisters Jenny Smith and Debra Brown, and brothers Jim and Benjamin.
A private memorial service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the following organizations:
AU Cancer Center https://www.augustahealth.org/give/
St Mary on the Hill Catholic Church https://secure.usaepay.com/interface/epayform/loeeqh7too91806wEgvTT2wHT1hi7GGh/
