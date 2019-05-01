|
|
LaVane W. Brannen, 82, wife of the late Robert A. Brannen, Jr., entered into rest Saturday, April 27, 2019, at her residence.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 12:30 PM from Hillcrest Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to meet at the graveside.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 11:00 AM until 12:00 noon at Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors.
For the full obituary please visit our Facebook page or website.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 1, 2019