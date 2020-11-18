1/1
Laverne J. Mims
Mrs. Laverne J. Mims
Belvedere, SC—Mrs. Laverne J. Mims, entered into rest November 15, 2020 at AU Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held 11 am Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Hammond Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Bobby G. Hankerson officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Mrs. Mims attended Belvedere Elementary, Paul Knox Middle School, North Augusta High School and Aiken Technical College. She obtained a nursing assistant certificate from Anne Maria Nursing School where she worked for many years. In 2016 , she retired from the Charlie Norwood VAMC after 23 years of service.
Survivors include her husband, Ricky Mims; a daughter, Chandra Jones (Irving Reynolds); her parents, Ernest and Mattie Walker; two brothers, Hosea Coleman, Jr., and Maurice (Wanda) Walker; two sisters, Gernice Walker and Barbara Jean Rivers; four grandchildren, Kenya, Mikayla, Terahshea, Jr., and Asia Jones; mother-in-law, Ora Mae Mims; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be held from 2-6 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 19, 2020



