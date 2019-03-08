|
|
Mrs. Laverne McNair Huff Usry, 87, entered into rest March 7, 2019.
Mrs. Usry was born in Glascock County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Watson McNair and the late Kate Anderson McNair. She was employed with the Thomson Company for 47 years as a Manager/Engineer. Mrs. Usry was a faithful and devoted member of Mt. Beulah Baptist Church where she had served as the pianist, Sunday school teacher, and church clerk. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Usry was predeceased by her first husband, D.C. Huff, and daughter Dana Taylor.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Lee Roy Usry; daughter, Gloria Quarles (Rick) of Cornelia, GA; step-daughters, Jerry McTier (Mansel) and Cindy Purvis (Joey) of Thomson, GA; sisters, Annie Kate Palmer and Mary Voncille Akin; grandchildren; Beth Turner and Ben Quarles; great grandchildren, Anna Belle Chitwood and Alyssa Chitwood; and step-grandchildren, Wyatt Turner and Lana Turner.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church with Rev. Roy Frierson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Beulah Baptist Church.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Laverne Usry.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019