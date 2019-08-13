|
Lavilla Flanigan
Lincolnton, Ga—Mrs. Lavilla Norman Flanigan, 82 of Sunrise Dr., Lincolnton died peacefully while crocheting, a hobby that she dearly loved, on Monday, August 12, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Flanigan, daughter of the late Jacob A. "Jake" and Lenoy Willis "Coonie" Bentley, was born on September 22,1936 in Lincoln County. She married Paul Ancil Flanigan on November 14, 1955 and had worked as a seamstress for only a short time as caring for her family was most important to her. For many years, each of her grandchildren, spent each day at "Other Mama's house" while their parents worked. Mrs. Lavilla was known for her immaculate yard and she spent many hours "sweeping" her lawn. In addition, her home was dustless. She could iron as good as any laundry service and no one in her family was permitted to leave the house without a freshly pressed shirt on their back. Referring to her as a seamstress would be an understatement as in years past, before embroidering machines, she stitched monograms on countless garments and crocheted blankets for babies born over several decades. She was a faithful member of Martin's Crossroads Congregational Holiness Church until her health prevented her from attending. In addition to her parents, her son, Clay Patrick Flanigan preceded her in death in 1981 and then her husband, Paul A. Flanigan in 2014.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah F. Pullum and Angela F. Howard and husband Hal; brother, Pelham Norman and wife, Olivia all of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Jacob Osborne and wife Ladoyna, Patrick Pullum and fiancée Tabitha, Jena P. Ingrao and husband Tony, Tyler Howard, and wife, Amber, Melaina Howard, and Levi Howard; great- grandchildren Lavilla Pullum, Israel Osborne, Lark Osborne, Hunter Johnson and soon to be great- grandson Luke Howard.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Martin's Crossroads Congregational Holiness Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3pm until the hour of the service in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Gideons Int., c/o Jerry Carter, 1561 Comanche Rd., Lincolnton, Ga 30817
Beggs Funeral Home, 200 May Ave., Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Lavilla Norman Flanigan.
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2019