Lavor K. Houston
Clarks Hill, SC—Lavor K. Houston entered into rest Sunday August 2, 2020 at Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital Clinton, SC. Graveside services will be conducted Thursday August 6, 2020 at 11am from Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, 101 Melrose Rd. Clarks Hill, SC 29821. Public viewing will be Wednesday August 5, 2020 from 1-7pm at W.H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Blvd. Augusta, GA 30901. (706) 722-6401.
Lavor is survived by his parents Clarence & Mattie Houston Clarks Hill, SC; sister Melba R. Houston, Clinton, SC; Godsister Tasha Whitaker North Augusta, SC.; three great aunts, four aunts, five uncles and a host of cousins other relatives and friends. Professional Services Entrusted to MR. CRAIG R. WRIGHT FUNERAL DIRECTOR.
The Augusta Chronicle - August 5, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
