Lawanda Garrison Blythe
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Lawanda Garrison Blythe, 91, entered into rest on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Her graveside inurnment will be held at 11:00 AM on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Sunset Memory Gardens with Rev. Gerald McNutt officiating. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask.
Mrs. Blythe was born March 24, 1929 to Lloyd Garrison and Inez Garrison in Denmark, MS. She was a lifelong resident of North Augusta.
Mrs. Blythe retired with DuPont after 35 years. She began her career there in the typing pool with Construction when Savannah River Site was being built, and only intended to work a few months in order for her and her husband to pay off some bills. However, she stayed 35 years. She continued her career in clerical after she changed over to Operations of the Site, where she was promoted to a salaried position as the first woman foreman in the Traffic and Transportation Department. It was there that she retired March 24th, 1986.
After her retirement, she did volunteer work at University Hospital, and the City of North Augusta.
Mrs. Blythe was preceded in death by her husband James Alexander Blythe, her parents Lloyd and Inez Garrison and a sister, Bonita Reeves.
Survivors include her daughter, Becky Proveaux, North Augusta, SC, a sister, Uvelda Bishop, Oxford, MS, grandson, Charles Proveaux (Peggy), Martinez, GA, great grandsons, Alex Proveaux, Martinez, GA, Andrew Pridgen (Maura), and great granddaughter, Erin Crane (Jeremy), Charlotte, NC.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, 326 Greene St. Augusta, GA 30901.
Please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com
to sign her online guestbook.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/3/2020