Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Lawrence E. Langston Sr. Obituary
Mr. Lawrence E. Langston, Sr.
Beech Island, SC—Mr. Lawrence E. Langston, Sr., 75, entered into rest March 22, 2020. Due to the extraordinary circumstances associated with COVID-19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Langston was a native of Beech Island, SC where he served his community as past Fire Chief for the Beech Island Fire Department and served on the Beech Island Water Department Board of Directors for over 30 years. He retired from Proctor and Gamble with 33 years of service. After retiring, he moved to Beaufort, SC to his "Lil Peace of Heaven" on Paukie Island, where he then became the self-proclaimed Mayor. He loved his family unconditionally and enjoyed fishing and spending time together on his many boats. Mr. Langston will always be remembered as being the heart ad soul of his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Myrtis Edwins Langston.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Gloria C. Langston, his daughter, Carol (Johnny) Albion; his son, Lawrence E. (Kathy) Langston, Jr.; three grandchildren, Carrie Albion, Trey Langston and Sarah Langston; a brother, Julian (Donna) Langston, Greenville, SC; a sister, Lena Langston Hall, Fort Mill, SC; a number of nieces and nephews; two step sons, Gordon Watkins and Jeff Watkins.
Memorials may be made to the Golden Harvest Food Bank, 3310 Commerce Drive, Augusta, GA 30909.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2020
