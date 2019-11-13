|
Lawrence Evans Tiller
Evans, GA—Larry Tiller, 69, of Evans, GA passed away at home on November 9th , 2019, surrounded by his wife Lorene B. Tiller, and his family, and Jennifer Gates his hospice nurse, and his beloved dog Brownie Girl.
Larry was born in Augusta, GA on August 8th , 1950 to the late Jean E. Tiller and William R. Tiller. He lived in Evans GA most of his life. He had such fond memories of all the people he grew up with.
Larry followed in his fathers footsteps; he and his beloved nephew Randy Tiller founded the Tiller Company. Larry truly loved all aspects of his job.
Larry attended Georgia Southern University, Augusta College, and the University of Georgia, and served in the Army National Guard.
He is survived by his wife Lorene, his sister Rachel T. Rabitsch and husband Emory, nephew Randy Tiller and wife Jennifer, niece Lisa Ray Corley and husband Bobby, and nephew Joey Hobbs and wife Sarah, all from Evans GA, sister-in-law Linda B. Cox, Colorado Springs, CO, brother-in-law Larry Bell, North Augusta SC, and niece Michelle Points and husband Marc of Springfield, VA.
14 great nieces and nephews: Cameron, Daniel, Emma, Will, Grace, Samuel, Lilly, Elisabeth, Natalie, Daphne, Haley, Kaitlin, Trey, and Allen.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Jean Tiller, and a niece Debbie N. Cox.
Special thanks to Linda B. Cox for everything and Augusta Oncology- Dr. John Hudson and Staff, especially Tara Harris. Hospice Services of Georgia- Sherrie, Jennifer, McKenzie and Meg, and all of our friends that have showed up to support us.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Riverview Church, 1244 Fury's Ferry Rd., Evans GA 30809 at 2:00 pm Saturday, November 16, 2019 with Pastor Mark Maund officiating. After the service the family will greet friends in the Fellowship Hall of the church.
Larry loved the Lord, his family which meant everything to him, his many friends, and his pastor and all of his church family. In lieu of flowers donations can be to Riverview Church or any local Shelter for animals.
