Lawrence Jackson
Augusta, GA—Mr. Lawrence Jackson, husband to Ruth Jackson and former Club Manager of the Gordon Club at Fort Gordon, entered into rest Sunday, October 20, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, October 26, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Keysville, 3948 Deans Bridge Road, with Reverend Gary Kerr, eulogist. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
The Augusta Chronicle - October 25, 2019
