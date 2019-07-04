Home

Arlington Burial and Cremation
1220 George C Wilson Drive, Suite C
Augusta, GA 30909
762-994-0311
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Arlington Burial and Cremation
1220 George C Wilson Drive, Suite C
Augusta, GA 30909
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Arlington Burial and Cremation
1220 George C Wilson Drive, Suite C
Augusta, GA 30909
View Map
Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Ucman


1941 - 2019
Lawrence "Larry" Joseph Ucman, 78, passed away peacefully July 2, 2019 in Martinez, Georgia. He was born in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania May 9, 1941 to Joseph Ucman and Helen Shott. Raised in Pittsburg Pennsylvania, he worked for Frito Lay until a visit to the state of Georgia and decided this was the place he wanted to move. In his youth, he was a leather jacket wearing, motorcycle riding rebel of the 60's. He then married and became a respected retail salesman for Frito Lay and AB Beverage.

Survivors include wife Carol, sons Ralph Pettigrew, Dewayne Brock, Steven Carlson, daughter Theresa Bernhard (Patrick), grandchildren Christina, Justine (Brad), Tabitha, Nelson and fur baby Ginger

Family will receive visitors at Arlington Burial and Cremation in Augusta at 10:00 a.m., Friday July 5, 2019 with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial and Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Drive, Suite C, Augusta, Georgia 30909. 762-994-0311
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 4, 2019
