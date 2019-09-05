|
|
Lawrence Raymond Cross
Fitzgerald, GA—Lawrence Raymond Cross, 98, of Fitzgerald, Georgia, died Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the NHC Healthcare in North Augusta, South Carolina.
Graveside services will be held 11 AM, Friday, September 6, 2019, at Pine Level Cemetery, in Ben Hill County, Georgia, with the Rev. Dr. Richard Wright officiating. The family will receive friends at The Paulk Funeral Home, Friday, from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM.
Mr. Cross was born August 22, 1921, in Baker County, Georgia, to the late Robert Edward & Carmen Hines Cross. He was a former resident of Columbus, Georgia and North Augusta, South Carolina and moved to Fitzgerald in 1973. Mr. Cross graduated from Miller High School in 1938 and later attended South Georgia College and Young Harris College. He served honorably in the United States Navy during WWII. Mr. Cross retired in 1976 after working 31 years for Gulf Life Insurance Company. Mr. Cross was the oldest living member of Pine Level United Methodist Church.
He is survived by a daughter Marilyn Adams & Fred of North Augusta, South Carolina; two grandsons: Benjamin Adams & Camille of Greenville, South Carolina and Andy Adams & Allison of North Augusta, South Carolina; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Perry Cross of Colquitt, Georgia, and a sister, Kathryn Retzel of Birmingham, Alabama. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Pope Cross and a brother, Edwin Cross.
Paulk Funeral Home, Fitzgerald, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/6/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019