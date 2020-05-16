|
|
LD Waters
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Friday, May 15, 2020, Mr. Lamar Denton Waters, Sr., 90, loving husband of the late Kandy Anne Waters.
Lamar was born in Newington, GA, but spent most of his youth in Savannah. He attended Georgia Military and joined the Marine Corp during WWII and Korea. He and Anne moved to Augusta in the early 50's . They owned a finance co., pawn shop, bail bonding business, Martinez-Evans Times newspaper, Dunaway Printing, property development business (Waters Edge, The Farms at Greenbrier), gas stations, dive equipment sales, used car dealership, paving and grading business and Bonaventure Golf in Augusta.
He never considered himself retired. He may be between projects but never retired.
Family members include his son: J.Russell Smith (Jenny); daughter: Nancille Waters Sherrill (Tony); son: Lamar D. Waters, Jr.; grandchildren: Nicole Mullins (CJ), J. Benjamin Smith, Phillip Patch, and Alex Milam; great granddaughters: Annabelle and Georgia Mullins. In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his son, John Russell Smith, and grandson, Alex Milam. He has one surviving sister, Nancille Waters Peacocke, Savannah, GA.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at North Newington Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Randy Monk officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to North Newington Baptist Church, 11572 Newington Hwy, Newington, GA 30446.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, May 19, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. (following Wuhan Virus precautions of 10 guest in building) at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 17, 2020