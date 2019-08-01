|
|
Leah Brooke Dees
Harlem, Georgia—Leah Brooke Dees, 25, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday August 4, 2019, at Powell Baptist Church with the Dr. Nick Bates and Dr. Randall Whitaker officiating. Interment will be in South Harlem Memorial Gardens.
Leah was a lifelong resident of Harlem and a 2013 graduate of Harlem High School. She was a student at Independence University where she was on the Dean's List as well as the President's List.
Survivors include parents, Howard and Mitzie Dees; her brother, Will Dees (Katie); one nephew, Paxton Dees; Paternal Grandparents, Josephine Dees and the late William Dees; Maternal Grandparents, Robert and Linda Volner; her Aunts and Uncles, Kay Barrentine (Rex), Amanda Volner, Luanne Lawler (David), Tom Dees (Diana), Danny Dees (Melba) and Jake Dees (Tammy); and numerous cousins.
Memorials may be made the , PO Box 409410, Atlanta, GA 30384.
Pallbearers will be Billy Dees, Kenneth Dees, Ryan Barrentine, Brian Brown, Wesley Brown and Austin Herkel.
The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Please visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/03/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 3, 2019