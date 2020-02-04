|
Leanna Myers
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Leanna Myers entered into rest on Monday, February 3, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. Old Macedonia Baptist Church with Rev. Craig Myers officiating. Burial will be at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC. Survivors are her husband, Johnny Myers; son, Ted ( Irene) Myers; daughter, Angela Myers; grandson, David Norman; brothers, John H. (Mary Ann) Newsome, Albert (Lisa) Newsome; goddaughter, Stephanie Newsome; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/06/2020
