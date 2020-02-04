Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Old Macedonia Baptist Church
Leanna Myers Obituary
Leanna Myers
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Leanna Myers entered into rest on Monday, February 3, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. Old Macedonia Baptist Church with Rev. Craig Myers officiating. Burial will be at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC. Survivors are her husband, Johnny Myers; son, Ted ( Irene) Myers; daughter, Angela Myers; grandson, David Norman; brothers, John H. (Mary Ann) Newsome, Albert (Lisa) Newsome; goddaughter, Stephanie Newsome; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/06/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020
