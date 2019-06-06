Entered into rest Tuesday, June 4, 2019, Alice LeAnne Byrd, beloved wife of Jeffery Alan Byrd.



LeAnne was a loving wife, mother, and "Lolli" to her grandchildren. She was a devoted educator and founder of Heart to Home Learning Center, a nontraditional home school. Her passion was providing individualized attention, guidance, and patience for students who needed it most. LeAnne will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



Including her husband, she is survived by children: Corrie Ingham (Michael), Clint Byrd (Kathleen), and Lindsey Byrd; grandchildren: Olivia Kate Ingham, Hudson Michael Ingham; mother: Martha "Lou" Lanius; siblings: Tony Lanius (Vivian), Mike Lanius (Melinda), Michele Grossman (Al), Becky Cloyd (Paul), and Drew Lanius (Jessica). She was preceded in death by her father: James Lanius and a twin brother: Jimmy Lee Lanius.



Funeral services will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Matthew Moore and Dr. Don Prosser officiating. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Home Learning Center, Thrive Academy: 3130 Skinner Mill Rd. Augusta, GA 30909.



The family will receive friends Friday, June 7, 2019, from 10:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M. at the church.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.