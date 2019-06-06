The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for LeAnne Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LeAnne Byrd


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LeAnne Byrd Obituary
Entered into rest Tuesday, June 4, 2019, Alice LeAnne Byrd, beloved wife of Jeffery Alan Byrd.

LeAnne was a loving wife, mother, and "Lolli" to her grandchildren. She was a devoted educator and founder of Heart to Home Learning Center, a nontraditional home school. Her passion was providing individualized attention, guidance, and patience for students who needed it most. LeAnne will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Including her husband, she is survived by children: Corrie Ingham (Michael), Clint Byrd (Kathleen), and Lindsey Byrd; grandchildren: Olivia Kate Ingham, Hudson Michael Ingham; mother: Martha "Lou" Lanius; siblings: Tony Lanius (Vivian), Mike Lanius (Melinda), Michele Grossman (Al), Becky Cloyd (Paul), and Drew Lanius (Jessica). She was preceded in death by her father: James Lanius and a twin brother: Jimmy Lee Lanius.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Matthew Moore and Dr. Don Prosser officiating. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Home Learning Center, Thrive Academy: 3130 Skinner Mill Rd. Augusta, GA 30909.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 7, 2019, from 10:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M. at the church.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now