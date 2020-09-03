Leanne Smith Lariscy
North Augusta, SC—Leanne Smith Lariscy entered into Heaven surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in North Augusta, SC. She was 58.
Leanne was so beautiful with a contagious smile; and the greatest most selfless and giving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. Leanne attended St. Mark United Methodist Church, and Wednesday morning Bible Study.
Leanne is survived by her husband of 33 years: David W. Lariscy; son: Preston C. Lariscy; parents: Mr. & Mrs. Patrick G. Smith (Betty); brother: Pat Smith (the late Nan); sister: Lynn Peacock (Mark); twin sister: Laura Gurney (Rick); 3rd twin sister: Beverly Dye (Nat); mother-in-law: Betty Ley Lariscy (the late Marion Lariscy); brother-in-law: Steve Lariscy (Mary Beth); and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Leanne is preceded in death by her son, Ryan Kyle Lariscy.
The family extends a special note of thanks for the loving care given by hospice nurses, Lynn Langley and Cynthia Adams.
A private memorial service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. Mark United Methodist Church with Rev. Thurman Norville officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 2367 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30904 or the American Cancer Society
, 901 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/04/2020