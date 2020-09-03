1/1
Leanne Smith Lariscy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leanne Smith Lariscy
North Augusta, SC—Leanne Smith Lariscy entered into Heaven surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in North Augusta, SC. She was 58.
Leanne was so beautiful with a contagious smile; and the greatest most selfless and giving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. Leanne attended St. Mark United Methodist Church, and Wednesday morning Bible Study.
Leanne is survived by her husband of 33 years: David W. Lariscy; son: Preston C. Lariscy; parents: Mr. & Mrs. Patrick G. Smith (Betty); brother: Pat Smith (the late Nan); sister: Lynn Peacock (Mark); twin sister: Laura Gurney (Rick); 3rd twin sister: Beverly Dye (Nat); mother-in-law: Betty Ley Lariscy (the late Marion Lariscy); brother-in-law: Steve Lariscy (Mary Beth); and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Leanne is preceded in death by her son, Ryan Kyle Lariscy.
The family extends a special note of thanks for the loving care given by hospice nurses, Lynn Langley and Cynthia Adams.
A private memorial service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. Mark United Methodist Church with Rev. Thurman Norville officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 2367 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30904 or the American Cancer Society, 901 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/04/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Memorial service
St. Mark United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved