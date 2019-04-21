Home

Leatrice Rhea (Lea) Glowny

Leatrice (Lea) Rhea Glowny, 66, passed away at home after a long illness on April 15, 2019. Ms. Glowny was born in Bar Harbor, MI. on January 28, 1953. Lea is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene R. Glowny, her parents, Samuel T. Sukupchak and Charlene Allen Sukupchak, and sister, Roxanne Sukupchak, of St. Joseph, MI. She is survived by her Life Partner, Anthony (Tony) R. Gancasz, Evans, GA, a brother, Jeffrey Sukupchak, Bridgman, MI, and twin sister, Leah Fanning, Kansas City, MO. She was graduated from St. Joseph (Michigan) High School in 1971 and attended Kalamazoo (Michigan) Community College for one year. She was District Manager for Added Dimensions for 10 years and District Manager for Casual Corner for 10 years. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future at her home in West Augusta.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019
