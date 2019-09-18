Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Fuchs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Fuchs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Fuchs Obituary
Lee Fuchs
Appling, GA—Lee Fuchs, 94, wife of the late Winkler Bernard Fuchs, entered into rest Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 3:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Minister Scott Patterson officiating.
Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Saturday, from 2:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
For the full obituary please see our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/19/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now