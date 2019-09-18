|
Lee Fuchs
Appling, GA—Lee Fuchs, 94, wife of the late Winkler Bernard Fuchs, entered into rest Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 3:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Minister Scott Patterson officiating.
Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Saturday, from 2:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
