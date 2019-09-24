Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lee White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Harrison White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Harrison White Obituary
Lee Harrison White
Evans, GA—Lee Harrison White, 31, of Evans, GA, and Chattanooga, TN, died September 15, 2019.
A memorial service celebrating Lee's life will be held on October 5, 4 pm Central, by the TAG community at Caver's Paradise, 482 Wild Heart Lane, Sewanee, TN.
You may sign the online register book and read the full obituary at www.lowefuneralhome.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - September 25, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.