Lee Harrison White
Evans, GA—Lee Harrison White, 31, of Evans, GA, and Chattanooga, TN, died September 15, 2019.
A memorial service celebrating Lee's life will be held on October 5, 4 pm Central, by the TAG community at Caver's Paradise, 482 Wild Heart Lane, Sewanee, TN.
The Augusta Chronicle - September 25, 2019
