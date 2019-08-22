Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Miracle Baptist Church
1308 Hephzibah-McBean Rd.
Hephzibah, GA
View Map
Lee Hood Obituary
Lee Hood
Hephzibah, GA—Lee Roy Hood, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital surrounded by his family.
A memorial service will be held at Miracle Baptist Church on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 6:00 P.M.
Florists please deliver flowers to the church.
Lee is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Jackie Sapp Hood; two children, Bobby Hood and Donna Hood Mantooth (Charlie); two step-sons, Tony Jeffers (Vickie) and Mike Jeffers (Barbara); a brother, Douglas Hood (Betty); grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Miracle Baptist Church, 1308 Hephzibah-McBean Rd., Hephzibah, GA 30815 in Lee's memory.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/23/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 23, 2019
