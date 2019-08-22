|
Lee Hood
Hephzibah, GA—Lee Roy Hood, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital surrounded by his family.
A memorial service will be held at Miracle Baptist Church on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 6:00 P.M.
Florists please deliver flowers to the church.
Lee is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Jackie Sapp Hood; two children, Bobby Hood and Donna Hood Mantooth (Charlie); two step-sons, Tony Jeffers (Vickie) and Mike Jeffers (Barbara); a brother, Douglas Hood (Betty); grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Miracle Baptist Church, 1308 Hephzibah-McBean Rd., Hephzibah, GA 30815 in Lee's memory.
