Lee Roy Turner
Trenton, SC—Mr. Lee Roy Turner, Sr., entered into rest July 28, 2020 at AU Medical Center, Augusta, GA. Graveside services will be held 11 am Monday, August 3, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, Edgefield, SC with the Pastor Leonard Franklin, Jr. officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Survivors include his wife, Linda Harrison Turner; two sons, Lee Roy Turner, Jr. (Melissa Settles) and Brandon Turner; a daughter, Trinika (Kenneth) Mason; three sisters, Dorothy Dunn, Martha Williams and Elizabeth Wheeler; three brother, Willie (Janice) Turner, Robert (Gail) Turner, Jr., Calvin (Angela) Turner and David Smith ; ten grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. NO PUBLIC VIEWING
