Lee Roy Turner
Lee Roy Turner
Trenton, SC—Mr. Lee Roy Turner, Sr., entered into rest July 28, 2020 at AU Medical Center, Augusta, GA. Graveside services will be held 11 am Monday, August 3, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, Edgefield, SC with the Pastor Leonard Franklin, Jr. officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Survivors include his wife, Linda Harrison Turner; two sons, Lee Roy Turner, Jr. (Melissa Settles) and Brandon Turner; a daughter, Trinika (Kenneth) Mason; three sisters, Dorothy Dunn, Martha Williams and Elizabeth Wheeler; three brother, Willie (Janice) Turner, Robert (Gail) Turner, Jr., Calvin (Angela) Turner and David Smith ; ten grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. NO PUBLIC VIEWING
G. L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY, 614 WEST AVE., NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (803) 279-0026
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
