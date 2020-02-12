Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
For more information about
Lee Holloway
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
World Outreach Evangelistic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Holloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Vonell Holloway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Vonell Holloway Obituary
Lee Vonell Holloway
Augusta, GA—Mr. Lee Vonell Holloway entered into rest on February 10, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at World Outreach Evangelistic Church with Pastor Millard Byrd officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are his mother, Frankie Mae Holloway; sisters, Wanda F. Allen, Elaine (Jerome) Prophet, Jacqueline Brown, Marcella (Cedric) Smiley, Tammy (Peter) Reid, Ilona Holloway; brothers, Frederick (TeQuilla) Holloway, Robert Darrell Holloway' and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/13/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -