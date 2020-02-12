|
|
Lee Vonell Holloway
Augusta, GA—Mr. Lee Vonell Holloway entered into rest on February 10, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at World Outreach Evangelistic Church with Pastor Millard Byrd officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are his mother, Frankie Mae Holloway; sisters, Wanda F. Allen, Elaine (Jerome) Prophet, Jacqueline Brown, Marcella (Cedric) Smiley, Tammy (Peter) Reid, Ilona Holloway; brothers, Frederick (TeQuilla) Holloway, Robert Darrell Holloway' and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/13/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020