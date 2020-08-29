Legend Khyrie Gilliam
Augusta, GA—
Graveside services for Legend Khyrie Gilliam will be held 11 am Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Pineview Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Inez Kemp officiating. Survivors include, his father Stetson Mims, his mother, Kier Latrell Gilliam; brothers, Kaiden Latrell Johnson, Prynceton Mims and Khing Nichols; grandparents, Karen Coxson, Ronnie Gilliam, Jackie Mims, Steve Mims and Old M. Mims, a host of other relatives and friends.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - August 30, 2020