1/
Legend Khyrie Gilliam
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Legend's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Legend Khyrie Gilliam
Augusta, GA—
Graveside services for Legend Khyrie Gilliam will be held 11 am Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Pineview Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Inez Kemp officiating. Survivors include, his father Stetson Mims, his mother, Kier Latrell Gilliam; brothers, Kaiden Latrell Johnson, Prynceton Mims and Khing Nichols; grandparents, Karen Coxson, Ronnie Gilliam, Jackie Mims, Steve Mims and Old M. Mims, a host of other relatives and friends.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - August 30, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pineview Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved