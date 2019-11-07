Home

Lela Mae Milton Obituary
Lela Mae Milton
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Lela Mae Rickerson Milton entered into rest on November 5, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Johnny Hatney officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are her aunt, Sarah Evans; nieces, Cheryl (Sylvester) Hurt, Angela Walker; nephews, Robert Rickerson, Jr., Lavon (Mary) Rickerson, Sr., Michael Rickerson, Sr.; loving friends, John J. Jackson, Jean Elam, Bernadette Hobbs; and a host other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/07/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2019
