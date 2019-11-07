|
Lela Mae Milton
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Lela Mae Rickerson Milton entered into rest on November 5, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Johnny Hatney officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are her aunt, Sarah Evans; nieces, Cheryl (Sylvester) Hurt, Angela Walker; nephews, Robert Rickerson, Jr., Lavon (Mary) Rickerson, Sr., Michael Rickerson, Sr.; loving friends, John J. Jackson, Jean Elam, Bernadette Hobbs; and a host other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
11/07/2019
