Augusta, GA—Lelia Banks DuPré Barrett, born in Marietta, Georgia November 14, 1930, entered into rest at home on Friday, June 26, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Lelia was the daughter of William Anderson DuPré, Jr. and Susan Ladson Nichols DuPré. She grew up in Rome, Georgia, and graduated from St. Mary's School in Raleigh, N.C. and the University of Georgia in Athens. Lelia married William Hale Barrett November 12, 1955. She is survived by their children George Barnes Barrett (Diane), Anderson DuPré Barrett (Jane), and Susan DuPré Barrett along with their grandchildren Olsen Britton Barrett, Susan Sloan Barrett, William Hale Barrett, Ezra Banks Barrett, and Jack Anderson Barrett. She also is survived by Jill Curd to whom the family would like to express their love and gratitude. Lelia was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and the Sand Hills Garden Club; and a former member of the Colonial Dames of America, Junior League of Augusta, Augusta Assembly, and the Gateway Garden Club. In lieu of food or flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 605 Reynolds Street, Augusta Georgia 30901, or to Phinizy Center for Water Sciences, 1858 Lock and Dam Road, Augusta Georgia 30906. The family would like to express their thanks to the devoted people of Heartland Hospice and MYD Services. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez, Ga. 30907 706-863-6747 please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/30/2020
