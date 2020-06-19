Lemuel Pinkney (Bud) Dabbs Jr.
Lemuel (Bud) Pinkney Dabbs, Jr.
Beech Island, SC—Lemuel (Bud) Pinkney Dabbs Jr., 88 of Beech Island SC entered in to rest June 5, 2020.
He was a native of Clearwater, SC. Mr. Dabbs was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Maretta Dabbs, his daughters Yvonne Dabbs and Lanette Payne, son Lemuel (Stephanie ) Dabbs all of Beech Island, SC, and his seven grandchildren Todd (Megan) Dabbs, Cody (Chelsea) Dabbs, Heather Dabbs, Cameron Payne, Ryan Dabbs, Zachary Dabbs, Connor (Katherine) Payne and three great grandchildren Ansley Dabbs, Rowan Dabbs and Bennett Dabbs.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lemuel P Dabbs Sr and Beulah Thompson Dabbs and three siblings Raymond Dabbs, Vivian Griswold and Jeaunita Thompson.
A memorial service in his memory will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Heroes Pointe Hospice ,Charlie Norwood Uptown VA, Augusta, GA.
The Augusta Chronicle - June 21, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
