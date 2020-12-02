Lenine (Lynell) Mathis
Augusta, GA—Lennie "Lynell" Mathis was born in Emmanuel County, Midville, GA on November 12, 1956 to the late Nellie Mae Parrish and late Japhus Jackson, Sr. (Eleanor Stokes Jackson). She entered rest on November 29, 2020.
She attended public schools in Augusta, Georgia and graduated from the Academy of Richmond County High School. She completed training in Cosmetology at Augusta Technical College.
During the early years of her life, she served as an active member of Sharon Baptist Church. Later in life, she studied with the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
She loved her family and gave her all to everyone who crossed her path. She was joined in Holy Matrimony to the late Donald Robertson Sr. and is survived by one child Donald Jerome Robertson Jr. (Dena Neely Robertson). She later joined in Holy Matrimony to the late Charles Willie Mathis Sr. and they are survived by four children, Charles Willie Mathis Jr, Nicole Jennette Mathis-Jackson, Nicholas Japhus Mathis, and Lillian Genine Tillman (Michael L. Tillman). She leaves behind a legacy of compassion, strength, and endurance. She leaves to cherish her memory one sister Valerie (Charles) Richardson of Columbia, SC; her brothers include W. Leon Jackson (Shearon) of Pompano Beach, FL, Gerald Allen Jackson (Vivian) of Augusta, GA, Robert Lee Jackson of Augusta, GA, and Sanders DuWayne Jackson of Meppel, Netherlands, Curtis Parris and John Parris of Burlington, NC and Japhus Jackson, Jr. (deceased), of Deerfield, FL; and a special long-term partner, Mr. Frank Wellmaker (deceased) of Augusta GA. In addition, she has a host grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/02/20