1/1
Lenine (Lynell) Mathis
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lenine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lenine (Lynell) Mathis
Augusta, GA—Lennie "Lynell" Mathis was born in Emmanuel County, Midville, GA on November 12, 1956 to the late Nellie Mae Parrish and late Japhus Jackson, Sr. (Eleanor Stokes Jackson). She entered rest on November 29, 2020.
She attended public schools in Augusta, Georgia and graduated from the Academy of Richmond County High School. She completed training in Cosmetology at Augusta Technical College.
During the early years of her life, she served as an active member of Sharon Baptist Church. Later in life, she studied with the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
She loved her family and gave her all to everyone who crossed her path. She was joined in Holy Matrimony to the late Donald Robertson Sr. and is survived by one child Donald Jerome Robertson Jr. (Dena Neely Robertson). She later joined in Holy Matrimony to the late Charles Willie Mathis Sr. and they are survived by four children, Charles Willie Mathis Jr, Nicole Jennette Mathis-Jackson, Nicholas Japhus Mathis, and Lillian Genine Tillman (Michael L. Tillman). She leaves behind a legacy of compassion, strength, and endurance. She leaves to cherish her memory one sister Valerie (Charles) Richardson of Columbia, SC; her brothers include W. Leon Jackson (Shearon) of Pompano Beach, FL, Gerald Allen Jackson (Vivian) of Augusta, GA, Robert Lee Jackson of Augusta, GA, and Sanders DuWayne Jackson of Meppel, Netherlands, Curtis Parris and John Parris of Burlington, NC and Japhus Jackson, Jr. (deceased), of Deerfield, FL; and a special long-term partner, Mr. Frank Wellmaker (deceased) of Augusta GA. In addition, she has a host grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/02/20

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved