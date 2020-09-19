1/
Lennard Dean McBride
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lennard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lennard Dean McBride
Waynesboro, GA—Lennard Dean McBride, of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at his residence.
Lennard was born in Sandersville, Ga. and was a lifelong resident of Burke County. He was a former deputy with the Burke County Sheriff's Office and was a bus driver with the Burke County Board of Education. Lennard was a graduate of Waynesboro High School and attended Augusta Tech. He is survived by his wife Vivian Whitaker McBride, sons Doug Jenkins, Dean Jenkins (Barbara), Christopher McBride (Lisa), Augusta, Ga., John Thomas McBride (Deborah), Augusta Ga., Shane Whitaker (Michelle), a daughter, Katie McBride Epstein (Brian), a number of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and an aunt, Ouida Malon, Virginia. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 at the Burke Memorial Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held 1 hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, any donations should be made to Burke Memorial Funeral Home. Burke Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - September 20, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved