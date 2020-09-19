Lennard Dean McBride
Waynesboro, GA—Lennard Dean McBride, of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at his residence.
Lennard was born in Sandersville, Ga. and was a lifelong resident of Burke County. He was a former deputy with the Burke County Sheriff's Office and was a bus driver with the Burke County Board of Education. Lennard was a graduate of Waynesboro High School and attended Augusta Tech. He is survived by his wife Vivian Whitaker McBride, sons Doug Jenkins, Dean Jenkins (Barbara), Christopher McBride (Lisa), Augusta, Ga., John Thomas McBride (Deborah), Augusta Ga., Shane Whitaker (Michelle), a daughter, Katie McBride Epstein (Brian), a number of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and an aunt, Ouida Malon, Virginia. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 at the Burke Memorial Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held 1 hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, any donations should be made to Burke Memorial Funeral Home. Burke Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - September 20, 2020