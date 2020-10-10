Mrs. Lenora Luchey Robinson
North Augusta, South Carolina—Mrs. Lenora Antionette Robinson, 61, beloved wife to Mr. Eddie L. Robinson, of North Augusta, S.C, entered into rest on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, William Luchey and two sisters: Berdle Luchey and Verna Griffin.
Mrs. Robinson was born in Augusta, GA on August 18, 1959. She graduated from North Augusta High School in 1978 and from Vorhees College with a Bachelors Degree in Sociology in 1983. She retired from Augusta Richmond Academy as a para professional with special needs students. A devoted member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Clearwater, S.C, she was baptized on January 1, 1977.
Left to cherish her memory along with her husband is her mother, Mattie Harrison Luchey,of North Augusta, SC; her children, Alicia Robinson, Shavalette Parker, and Shareen Hatcher, all of North Augusta, SC; sisters, Turita Luchey, of North Augusta and Jocelyn Weston, of Clinton, MD; brother, William Bruce Luchey, of North Augusta; a special nephew, Aubrey Johnson, who she affectionately called "Smokie Joe", of North Augusta, seven grandchildren: Kadija, Travis, Donta, Cassie, Kiana, Marquis, and Zachariah; five great-grandchildren: Autumn, Audrey, Kaiden, Khloe, and Anthony; an uncle, nine aunts, six sister-in-laws, three brother-I laws, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to celebrate Mrs. Robinson's life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to jw.org
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/11/2020