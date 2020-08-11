1/1
Leo Brown
Mr. Leo Brown
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Leo Brown of 2608 Whittier Place, Hephzibah, GA, passed away at his residence on August 6, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Harley Brown; sister, Marlee Brown, Albany, GA; mother-in-law, Edwina Harley; two brothers-in-law, Deacon Carroll (Sandra) Harley III, Deacon Toney (Barbara) Harley; two sisters-in-law, Judy Butler all of Augusta, GA, Shelia (Charles) Coleman, N. Augusta, SC; cousin, Inez Burton, Hephzibah, GA, a host of nieces and nephews-in-law.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Bruce Bias, Sr., will be officiating.
The Augusta Chronicle - August 11, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
