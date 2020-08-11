Mr. Leo Brown
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Leo Brown of 2608 Whittier Place, Hephzibah, GA, passed away at his residence on August 6, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Harley Brown; sister, Marlee Brown, Albany, GA; mother-in-law, Edwina Harley; two brothers-in-law, Deacon Carroll (Sandra) Harley III, Deacon Toney (Barbara) Harley; two sisters-in-law, Judy Butler all of Augusta, GA, Shelia (Charles) Coleman, N. Augusta, SC; cousin, Inez Burton, Hephzibah, GA, a host of nieces and nephews-in-law.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Bruce Bias, Sr., will be officiating.
