Leo Thomas Pieczynski
Grovetown, GA— SSTG Leo Thomas Francis Pieczynski, US Army (Ret.) age 89, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his residence.
Leo was born October 19, 1930 in Connellsville, PA to the late Edward and Agnus Pieczynski. He proudly served his country in the US Army for over twenty years, retiring with the rank of SSTG E-6. He was stationed in Korea, Japan, and Germany while in the service among various other places. He has been a resident of the Augusta area since 1969. He enjoyed woodworking & making things. Leo was a long-time communicant of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church in Augusta, GA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alma Elizabeth Pieczynski.
He is the loving father to Patricia Gillum, Los Angeles, CA, Richard Pieczynski (Christa Carter), Augusta, GA, and Diane Austin, Grovetown, GA. Additional survivors include his grandchildren, Remington Gillum, Christopher Gillum, Erica Pieczynski, Joshua Pieczynski, Payton Carter, Canaan O'Brien, Leah O'Brien, Megan Edwards (Bobby), and Abigale James (Robbie); numerous great-grandchildren; and step-children, Margaret, Donna, Jeanette, Dewey, Sandra, and Alfred.
The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 am on Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Chapel of Hillcrest Memorial Park's Mausoleum, Augusta, GA with a graveside service being held at 12:00 pm in the cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the US Army.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Forces United, 701 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901 (forcesunited.org).
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/09/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020