Leon Eugene Small Jr. Obituary
Mr. Leon Eugene Small, Jr.
Augusta, GA—LEON EUGENE SMALL JR., entered into rest on May 2, 2020.
He entered this life under the divine guidance of Leon and Annie Mae Small on June 7, 1960 in Augusta, GA. He was employed by Georgia Pacific for 25 years.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Murial Small; and grandparents Aaron and Dorothy Mae Dunbar
Leon is survived by one son, Leon; two daughters, Crystal and Vontece Small; he also leaves behind eight grandchildren; one brother, Derrick; one sister, Olivia Scourge; two nieces; one nephew, Sam; and host of other family and friends.
Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Cedar Grove Cemetery, 120 Watkins Street. Social distancing will be observed.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 7, 2020
