Leon Smith
Martinez, GA—Mr. Leon R. Smith, 88, of Martinez, GA, passed away at his home with his wife, Ann of 50 plus years beside him November 27, 2019.
Leon a born August 10, 1931 in Covington, GA. He was the eldest of 8 children. He served in the Army from 1950-1972 as a Korean and Vietnam Veteran. He loved this country and the military. He was a retired first sergeant with 22 years total service time. After retiring from the Army, Leon drove An Over The Road Truck for 20 plus years for EZ Go Golf Carts, and he loved to tell stories of the road and America. Leon was a good man, always wanting to lend a hand and help his neighbors or a stranger. He was a generous man at holidays to any family in need. He wrote and published his life story after retiring from his road travels; a good read is a book titled, "Banty Rooster", a feisty rooster, that was Leon.
In addition to his wife, Leon is survived by his children, Leeann Lundquist (Jack) of Las Vegas, Philip Smith (Sara) of Blythewood, SC, Cindy Radford (Bill) Keysville, GA, Sharon Cook Bryant of Alabama; grandchildren, Bo Randall, Aaron Randall, Jennifer Thraikill, John Sanders, John Paul Smith, Charity Simpson, Heather Cook, April Ortiz, BJ Radford; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bobby Smith (Bobbie), Terry Smith (Terri), sister, Lois Dressler (Sis), Kathy Grim (Bob), Shirleen Bradley (Dwight). Leon is preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Patrick, Son, Dean Cook, brother, Lloyd Smith, and sister, Muriel Goode, and many nieces and nephews.
There will not be any services at this time for Leon. A private burial will be held in Virginia at a later date. Leon donated his body for study to MCG College or Augusta University as we now call it for the study of dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Hoping to find a cure for these terrible diseases. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/30/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 30, 2019