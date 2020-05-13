|
Leon Zeigler
Martinez, Georgia—Mr. Leon James Zeigler, 91, of Martinez, GA, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2020 at Doctors Hospital of complications from Covid-19. He was born on August 18, 1928 in Jefferson County, GA to David Leland Zeigler, Sr. and Annie Mae Godowns Zeigler and held very fond memories of growing up in Stellaville, GA. He graduated from Wrens High School and then served his country in the United States Marine Corps, attaining the rank of Sargent. Upon moving to Augusta, he began working for The Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P) and continued with them until his retirement. He was manager of the store in National Hills from its opening in 1960 until it closed. He was also the owner of Martinez Flower and Gift Shop and Martinez Jewelers. Following retirement, Mr. Zeigler loved working in his yard, arranging flowers, church activities, and genealogy, tracing many branches of his family tree back many generations; he also helped others establish their lineage.
Mr. Zeigler had served his community in the Jaycees, the Exchange Club, and as PTA President for Martinez Elementary School. He was also an elected member of the Columbia County Board of Education. In 1977, he was the organizer and founding president of the Col. William Few Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution.
Mr. Zeigler was a devoted member of Ways Baptist Church, where at the time of his death, he was the oldest living member. Over the years, he served the Ways Church as Chairman of the Board of Deacons, treasurer, clerk, and in other positions. His efforts helped increase the Ways Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, assuring perpetual care for the historic cemetery for many years to come.
Mr. Zeigler was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Lois Fuller King Zeigler; two sisters: Doris Z. McKenzie and Bebe Z. Rains; two brothers: David Leland Zeigler, Jr. (twin) and R. S. (Tanny) Zeigler.
He is survived by four children: Patricia Z. Edwards (Robbie) of Grovetown, Susan Z. Hendricks (Brian) of Martinez, Christopher J. Zeigler (Shawn) of Evans, and Serrell K. Zeigler (Susan) of Waycross, GA, eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Also, one sister, Inez Z. Brown of Harlem, GA and three sisters-in-law: Carolyn M. Zeigler of Wrens, GA, Carole H. Zeigler of Augusta, and Peggiann K. Chalker of Wrens; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
To ensure the safety of family and friends, a private graveside service will be held at the Ways Baptist Church Cemetery, Stellaville, GA (near Wrens). Memorials may be sent to Ways Baptist Church in care of Peggiann Chalker, 314 Quaker Rd. East, Wrens, Ga. 30833.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 15, 2020