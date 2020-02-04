|
Leona Johnson Felix
Camak, GA—Leona Johnson Felix, age 76, entered into rest on February 3, 2020.
Mrs. Felix, the daughter of the late Cecil Navy Johnson and the late Kathryn Myers Johnson, was born in Wilkes County, GA. She grew up in Camak and after graduation from Warren County High School, attended Business College. Mrs. Felix worked for many years as an administrative assistant and later was a self-employed business owner. She was a member of Norwood Baptist Church and a past Matron and 50-year member of the Cleopatra Chapter #241 of the Order of the Eastern Star. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Felix was predeceased by her husband, Jerry Felix and her brother, Steward Johnson.
She is survived by a brother, Tommy Johnson (Peggy) of Warwick, GA; sisters, Linda Sims (Herschel) of Ball Ground, GA and Susan Reese (Johnny) of Camak, GA; sister-in-law, Anne L. Johnson; foster-daughter, Heather Thompson; and foster-grandchildren, Alan Griffith and Karleigh Griffith.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Norwood Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy Harwell and Rev. Frank Thigpen officiating. Interment will follow in the Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the staffs of Lake Crossing Health Center and Regency Hospice for their kindness and care for Mrs. Felix.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Norwood Baptist Church or the Shriners Hospital Burn Center.
Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Leona Felix.
