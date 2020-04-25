Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Leonard "Joey" Dozier

Leonard "Joey" Dozier Obituary
Leonard "Joey" Dozier
Hephzibah, GA—Leonard "Joey" Dozier, 71, husband of Linda Watts Dozier, entered into rest Friday, April 24, 2020, at University Hospital.
Private graveside services will be held at Blythe United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Dr. Timothy Pendrey officiating. A public memorial service will be had at a later date.
Mr. Dozier, son of the late Marian Fitzgerald Dozier and Leonard Oliver Dozier, was born in Louisville, GA. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and the Vietnam War, and a member of the American Legion. He was a devoted union member of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 150 and a member of Blythe United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Len Dozier, Kelly Dozier Tully (Rick), Brian Watts, and Wayne Watts; his granddaughters, Laura-Kate Tully and Lauren Watts; his grandsons, Alec Watts, Hunter Watts, and Chase Dozier; his great grandson, Brantley Russell; his sister, Rene Ciccio; his best buddy, Cole Pearson; his special aunt, Diane Fitzgerald; his special uncle, Tom Fitzgerald; and numerous nieces and nephews.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made in his memory to your local Food Bank.
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/26/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020
