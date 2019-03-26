|
Leonard M. "Fletch" Fletcher Jr. was called Home to be with the Lord and to reunite with his beloved daughter Gayle on March 23, 2019.
Fletch, born in Augusta, GA, was a very dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, taking joy rides and just spending time with his grandchildren. Fletch also spent many precious hours throughout his life bonding with friends and the men of the family at "the Shop". He was a true man of God who loved the Lord. A deacon of Grove First Baptist Church, he never met a stranger nor did he pass up an opportunity to minister to those in need. Fletch will be missed by those whose lives were touched by him but we take comfort knowing Heaven rejoices that a faithful servant has been called Home.
Fletch is preceded in death by his parents Leonard M. Fletcher Sr. and Elvira "Kitty" Fletcher; his daughter Gayle; and his sister, Toni Grimstead. Fletch is survived by his wife and best friend of 39 years Theresa "Tish"; son Leonard M. "Lenny" Fletcher III; daughters, Angela R. (Dennis) Briatico and Amanda L. Fletcher; sisters, Brenda Miller, Miriam (Gene) Herrin; brothers Eddie Fletcher (Cindy) and David (Donna) Fletcher; Six grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be 12:00pm on Wednesday, March 27th at Grove First Baptist Church, 108 W Robinson Ave.Grovetown, GA. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Grace Place Farm Ministry, 1422 Reynolds Farm Rd., Grovetown GA 30813 or Grove First Baptist Church, 108 W Robinson Ave., Grovetown, GA 30813. Honorary pallbearers who will honor Fletch are Kip Moon and the deacons of the church.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2019