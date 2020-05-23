Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Perry's Landing
Hephzibah, GA
Leonardo Paz
Augusta, GA—Mr. Leonardo Paz, SFC, US Army (Ret.), 61, entered into rest on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
A celebration of his life will be held at Perry's Landing in Hephzibah, GA, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM.
Please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com for his full obituary and to sign the online guestbook.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 5/24/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 24, 2020
