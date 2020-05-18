|
|
Leonel Blanton Ergle, Jr.
Aiken, SC—Leonel B. "Sam" Ergle, Jr, 80, of Aiken, entered into rest on May 16, 2020. Born in Pelion, SC, he was the husband of the late Elizabeth "Lib" P. Ergle.
Surviving are daughters Cullum E. Lepard and husband Lamar of Knoxville, TN and Elizabeth "Beth" E. Andrews and husband Cal of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Grandchildren Robert "Robbie" P. Lepard of Knoxville, TN, Ashley C. Lepard of Chattanooga, TN, Michael C. Lepard (Zoey) of Knoxville, TN, and William "Will" P. Andrews, Simpsonville, SC. Sisters, Claire E. Trowbridge of Monroe, NC, and Beverly E. Quarles of Lexington, SC. He is preceded in death by sister Lynn E. Johnson.
Mr. Ergle was the son of the late Leonel B. Ergle Sr. and Jessie Mae Sanders Ergle. Sam was a graduate of the University of South Carolina. and a pharmacist for over 30 years in the Aiken area. He enjoyed his work and the relationships formed with his customers. Sam had mastered an exceptional vegetable garden and rose garden with the collection of advice he had received from his father and many of his customers. He would call home from the store after he and a customer had swapped gardening tips to tell his daughters what he needed from the store for his next project. Tomatoes do not taste as good as the ones he could grow.
He was proud to have received a letter commemorating his membership at St. John's United Methodist Church for 50 years. He was an avid fan of Gamecock football and every phone call or conversation included a discussion about the team.
The family requests no flowers please and consider donations to the food pantry or general fund at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry Street, Aiken, SC, 29801.
Services will be private.
