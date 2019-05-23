|
Mr. Leroy Evans Sr. entered into rest on Monday May 20, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday May 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Beulah Grove Memorial Chapel with Reverend Dr. Sam Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Southview Cemetery. Survivors are his sons, Leroy Evans Jr., Eric Evans; sisters, Alberta Evans Walton, Dorothy Evans Williams, Laura Ann Sanders, Lucille Evans and a host of grandchildren, great- grandchildren and other relatives. The family will receive friends on this evening from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 23, 2019