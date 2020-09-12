1/1
Leroy John Delionbach
Leroy John Delionbach
Aiken, SC—LEROY JOHN DELIONBACH, 77, beloved husband of Ferris Anne Hickman Delionbach, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
The family will receive friends Monday evening, September 14th from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Tuesday afternoon, September 15th at 3 o'clock outside at St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church. Interment will follow in St. Thaddeus Episcopal Churchyard with Masonic Rites and Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, 1630 Silver Bluff Rd., Aiken, SC 29803.
Visit www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com for the full obituary and guestbook.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
September 10, 2020
Great Ligonier we will miss him so much at American
Legion Post 153
robert lyn starnes
Friend
September 10, 2020
So sorry to hear this news, Ferris. Our prayers are with you.
Dr Joan Pengilly
September 9, 2020
Mr. D, I am so very glad I got to see you at the awards breakfast in January and publicly thank you for your unwavering support, humor, and friendship throughout the years. You and Derrek Detjen were/are the finest, brightest, most influential instructors of my life and I am blessed to have been able to call both of you my friends and mentors. Mrs. Ferris I cannot fathom your loss or your grief at this moment. I am so very sorry for the mourning you are going through now.. Mr. D loomed larger than life with his quick wit, distinctive voice, and unwavering character. He was a great man and will be missed. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Kelly Hagens-Swart
Friend
September 9, 2020
The passing of Leroy Delionbach is a tremendous loss to all who knew and loved this giant of a man. He was a man of great faith, who loved deeply and stood up for what he believed to be right. I was blessed to have known him, and to have served God and Christ's Church with Leroy for several years.
My, and my wife Lynn's sincere sympathy and prayers go with this note to Ferris, and to all of Leroy's loved ones.
In Christ's love,
The Rev. Dr. Leon C. Mozeliak, Jr.
The Rev. Dr. Leon C. Model I am, Jr.
Friend
