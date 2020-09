Mr. D, I am so very glad I got to see you at the awards breakfast in January and publicly thank you for your unwavering support, humor, and friendship throughout the years. You and Derrek Detjen were/are the finest, brightest, most influential instructors of my life and I am blessed to have been able to call both of you my friends and mentors. Mrs. Ferris I cannot fathom your loss or your grief at this moment. I am so very sorry for the mourning you are going through now.. Mr. D loomed larger than life with his quick wit, distinctive voice, and unwavering character. He was a great man and will be missed. You are in our thoughts and prayers.

Kelly Hagens-Swart

Friend