Leroy John Delionbach
Aiken, SC—LEROY JOHN DELIONBACH, 77, beloved husband of Ferris Anne Hickman Delionbach, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
The family will receive friends Monday evening, September 14th from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Tuesday afternoon, September 15th at 3 o'clock outside at St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church. Interment will follow in St. Thaddeus Episcopal Churchyard with Masonic Rites and Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, 1630 Silver Bluff Rd., Aiken, SC 29803.
Visit www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
for the full obituary and guestbook.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/13/2020