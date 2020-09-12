The passing of Leroy Delionbach is a tremendous loss to all who knew and loved this giant of a man. He was a man of great faith, who loved deeply and stood up for what he believed to be right. I was blessed to have known him, and to have served God and Christ's Church with Leroy for several years.

My, and my wife Lynn's sincere sympathy and prayers go with this note to Ferris, and to all of Leroy's loved ones.

In Christ's love,

The Rev. Dr. Leon C. Mozeliak, Jr.

The Rev. Dr. Leon C. Model I am, Jr.

Friend