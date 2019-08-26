Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Leroy Lake Obituary
Mr. Leroy Lake
Graniteville, SC—Mr. Leroy Lake, of Halls Country Road, entered into rest August 24, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Valley Fair Baptist Church with the Rev. Troy Nipper officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at noon. Interment will be in New Hope Community Cemetery.
Mr. Lake, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Valley Fair Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sisters, Marie Wright and Mary E. (Melvin) Newsome; three stepsons, Johnny (Tammy) Mealing, Michael Mealing and Tony (Rosemary) Mealing; ten grandchildren, three great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends may visit the residence of Tony (Rosemary) Mealing, 37 Halls Country Road or after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/27/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
