Leroy Lawrence
Aiken, S.C.—Aiken - Leroy Lawrence, age 75, of 2733 Silver Bluff Rd., husband of Margaretta Lawrence, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held 1 PM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Runs Missionary Baptist Church, (Viewing 12-1 PM) with Rev. Stevie Berry, Pastor. Burial will follow at Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Leroy leaves to cherish his memory; his loving wife, Margaretta; his mother, Louise Reid; daughters, Tamisha and Bettina Lawrence; sons, Marc (Shonda) Lawrence, Ivan (TyQuanna) Edwards, and Phillip Paul; sisters, Carrie L. Mozone and Linda L. (Fred) Bush; brothers, Eddie (Gloria) Lawrence, and William (Lutricia) Lawrence; nine grandchildren; other relatives and loving friends.
Leroy was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a 1965 Graduate of Martha Schofield High. Leroy was a faithful member of the Runs Missionary Baptist Church. He was a millwright with Bechtel Savannah River Inc.
The Family will receive friends at the Chapel in New Ellenton from 6-7 PM Friday.
Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main St, New Ellenton, 29809, 803-649-6123 from 3-8 PM Friday.
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/8/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019