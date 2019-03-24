The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
Leroy Minyard 74 of Grovetown Ga. Loving husband of Eugenia Minyard passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Leroy owned and operated Minyard Electric for over forty years. He was a self made man who dedicated his life to his work and taking care of his family. He built his reputation that will long withstand his presence. He was preceded in death by his parents Sherman and Annie Lue Minyard and ,a son Ricky Minyard. Survivors in addition to his wife include his daughter Patricia A Wells(Todd) ,daughter in law Lisa Minyard ,five grandchildren Heather A Minor(Russ) ,Tyler L. Minyard(Christy) ,Joshua A. Minyard(Katlyn) ,Matthew Minyard and Dakota C. Wells(Sierra) and five great grandchildren Hunter,Leah,Waylon,Ben and Raelyn. ,two brothers Vernon and Bruce Minyard and four sisters Shirley Fields,Edith Rickerson,Vivian Wheeler and Helen Byce.

Graveside services will be held Monday March 25,2019 at 2:00pm at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends today from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis TN 38105-9959 Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation service 124 Davis Rd Martinez Ga. 30907

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019
