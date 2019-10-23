Home

Mr. Leroy "Pap" Perry, Sr.
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Leroy "Pap" Perry, Sr., husband of Mrs. Minnie R. Perry for 66 years, entered into rest Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center, surrounded by his family and friends.
Leroy was most notably known as the owner of Perry's Pig Bar-B-Que.
He leaves his loving memory and legacy to his wife; Mrs. Minnie R. Perry; sons, Johnny Hicks (Cindy), Fredrick Perry, Leroy Perry, Jr., and Gerrell Perry; daughters, Gloria Jones, Jacqueline Perry, Cathy Green (Derrick), Marcia Perry-Whipple, Donna Perry; grandchildren, great-grands and a host of other relatives, friends and church family.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Friday, October 25, 2019, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1714 Olive Road, with Reverend Ronald Cudger, Eulogist and Reverend Seymore Harrison, Sr., Presiding. Interment will follow in Daniel Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Perry may be viewed from 3:30 until 6:30 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 24, 2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2019
